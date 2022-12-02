Shane Waters and Cecelia Goodman (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in connection to a missing person investigation in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Shane Archie Waters, of Saluda, with second-degree homicide, and Cecelia Ann Goodman, of Saluda, with accessory after the fact.

Deputies said no victim information will be provided until the next of kin is notified.

Both individuals were booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Goodman is being held under a 107,750 bond. Waters is being held under no bond.