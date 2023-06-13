An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were taken into custody in connection to a shooting investigation that left one person shot in May.

On May 21st, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 1140 North Franklin Road in reference to the shooting.

Deputies located and transported one victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Investigators learned that the shooting occurred following a verbal dispute in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Officials noticed the suspects later identified as 24-year-old Quamin Latimore and 21-year-old Tishone Dunlap Wright fleeing the scene during the incident.

The sheriff’s office charged both men with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Latimore and Dunlap-Wright were arrested last week according to authorities.

They both remain incarcerated at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.