RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Rutherford County on Monday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, officials with the Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit were conducting routine patrol in the area of Hamilton Street in Forest City when they stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway.

As investigators approached the vehicle, they observed a rear-seat passenger throw something in the back of the vehicle.

Officials immediately recognized some of the occupants and were aware those subjects were on active supervised probation.

During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted which led to the seizure of the following:

132 grams of fentanyl (both pill and powder

20 grams of methamphetamine

various forms of drug paraphernalia

1 Glock 27 40 caliber handgun

1 Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm pistol

$1,270

As a result, 27-year-old Moesha Desha Carson was arrested and charged with:

trafficking opium or heroin (x2)

PWIMSD Sch II CS

PWIMSD methamphetamine

possession of a firearm by felon

possession of drug paraphernalia

Officials said during an interview with Carson before the search, she admitted to having a concealed firearm. Carson had multiple felony convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Joshua Matthew Brown, 33, was also arrested and charged with: