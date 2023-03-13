RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Sunday while responding to a domestic situation.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Race Path Church Road in reference to a domestic situation.
While on the scene, deputies came in contact with Braxton Kelly Atkins, 22, and Kimberly Johnson Atkins, 46 and witnessed narcotics.
A search warrant was issued and conducted at the residence.
During the search, deputies located 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and $2685.
Braxton Atkins was charged with:
- trafficking opium or heroin
- pwimsd sch I CS
- maintaining a dwelling for CS
- possession of drug paraphernalia
He was given a $750,000 bond.
Kimberly Atkins was charged with:
- trafficking opium or heroin
- pwimsd sch I CS
- maintaining a dwelling for CS
- felony possession sch I
- felony possession sch II
- simple possession sch III
- possession of drug paraphernalia
She was given a $765,000 bond.