RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Sunday while responding to a domestic situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Race Path Church Road in reference to a domestic situation.

While on the scene, deputies came in contact with Braxton Kelly Atkins, 22, and Kimberly Johnson Atkins, 46 and witnessed narcotics.

A search warrant was issued and conducted at the residence.

During the search, deputies located 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and $2685.

Braxton Atkins was charged with:

trafficking opium or heroin

pwimsd sch I CS

maintaining a dwelling for CS

possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $750,000 bond.

Kimberly Atkins was charged with:

trafficking opium or heroin

pwimsd sch I CS

maintaining a dwelling for CS

felony possession sch I

felony possession sch II

simple possession sch III

possession of drug paraphernalia

She was given a $765,000 bond.