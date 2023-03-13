RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Sunday while responding to a domestic situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Race Path Church Road in reference to a domestic situation.

While on the scene, deputies came in contact with Braxton Kelly Atkins, 22, and Kimberly Johnson Atkins, 46 and witnessed narcotics.

A search warrant was issued and conducted at the residence.

During the search, deputies located 292.2 grams of fentanyl pills, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and $2685.

Braxton Atkins was charged with:

  • trafficking opium or heroin
  • pwimsd sch I CS
  • maintaining a dwelling for CS
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $750,000 bond.

Kimberly Atkins was charged with:

  • trafficking opium or heroin
  • pwimsd sch I CS
  • maintaining a dwelling for CS
  • felony possession sch I
  • felony possession sch II
  • simple possession sch III
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

She was given a $765,000 bond.