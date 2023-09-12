BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Buncombe County on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initiated the traffic stop on Sardis Road for individuals who had numerous warrants out for their arrest.

During the course of the traffic stop, deputies located 3.3 grams of fentanyl and 11.6 grams of methamphetamine. Joshua Ryan Hunnicut, 37, and Megan Richelle Pruett, 31, were taken into custody.

Hunnicut is being held on a $290,000 bond with outstanding charges dating back to April of 2023. He is being charged with:

trafficking opium/heroin (fentanyl)

trafficking methamphetamine

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (fentanyl)

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

possession of drug paraphernalia

Pruett is being held on a $130,000 bond with outstanding charges dating back to April of 2023. She is being charged with: