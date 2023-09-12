BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Buncombe County on Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initiated the traffic stop on Sardis Road for individuals who had numerous warrants out for their arrest.
During the course of the traffic stop, deputies located 3.3 grams of fentanyl and 11.6 grams of methamphetamine. Joshua Ryan Hunnicut, 37, and Megan Richelle Pruett, 31, were taken into custody.
Hunnicut is being held on a $290,000 bond with outstanding charges dating back to April of 2023. He is being charged with:
- trafficking opium/heroin (fentanyl)
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (fentanyl)
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Pruett is being held on a $130,000 bond with outstanding charges dating back to April of 2023. She is being charged with:
- trafficking opium/heroin (fentanyl)
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- maintaining a vehicle
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- outstanding probation violation warrant out of Iredell Co. (possession of heroin)