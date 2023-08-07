RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested and charged following an attempted traffic stop on Sunday.

Deputies said that they tried to stop a car on Race Path Church Road in the Ellenboro Community for driving left of center. When deputies tried to stop the car, the car failed to stop and left the scene.

While fleeing from deputies, the car ran off the road before coming to a stop. According to deputies, the driver then started to run, leading deputies on a foot pursuit before being arrested.

Deputies were able to take the passenger into custody before he could run.

As a result of the search of the car, deputies found 60 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills, marijuana, and a handgun.

Deputies said that the driver Darien Akeil Brown, 22, of Forest City, and the passenger, Richard Raymazier Murray,19, of Forest City, were arrested and charged with the following:

-Darien Akeil Brown, 22

trafficking in opium or heroin

maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance

flee/elude arrest w/mv

possession of a firearm by a felon

simple possess sch ii controlled substance

carrying concealed gun

resisting public officer

simple possess sch vi controlled substance

Brown was given a $500,000 secured bond.

-Raymazier Murray,19

trafficking in opium or heroin

Murray was given a $100,000 secured bond.