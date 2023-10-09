ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop.

Deputies said that they pulled over a black Honda Civic along East Shockley Ferry Road and River Street. Deputies said that they found several bags of methamphetamine and pills inside a pink purse. A needle was also found.

According to deputies, the weight of methamphetamine seized was more than 22 grams. Benjamin Broome and Amanda Gillespie were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.