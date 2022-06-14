GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested in connection to a homicide that has gone unsolved since 2006 in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained arrest warrants for Frank Rozier, 53, and Brittney Nicole Goldsmith, 38, in connection to Nishan Huff’s murder in June of 2006.

On June 6, 2006, Huff’s boyfriend left their apartment, located on Furman Hall Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies believe that during that time, Rozier went inside the apartment and shot and killed Huff.

Once Huff’s boyfriend returned to the apartment, he found her in the kitchen with at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for the killing is still under investigation, but deputies believe that Huff and Rozier knew each other.

Deputies believe Goldsmith covered for Rozier by providing false information to law enforcement and intimidating a witness not to come forward.

During the investigation, investigators re-interviewed existing witnesses and newly developed witnesses, which resulted in new information leading, which resulted in new information leading to the warrants.

Rozier was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Goldsmith was charged with accessory after the fact.

Rozier is currently in custody in Georiga awaiting extradition back to Greenville County. Goldsmith is currently being held in the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.