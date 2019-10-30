2 arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds in Anderson, police investigating

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say they are investigating after two people arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds in Anderson, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson Police Department, two male victims arrived at AnMed Health Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police believe the shooting happened just after 2:00pm on Railroad Street and investigators are currently out at that location.

The victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

