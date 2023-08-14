ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or person(s) who set two marked police vehicles on fire early Monday morning.

The Asheville Fire Department responded to a parking lot near the 30 block of Lynndale Avenue to extinguish two police cars that had been set on fire.

Police said the unoccupied vehicles were completely destroyed.

Investigators said they are working with the Asheville Fire Marshalls Office to determine what happened and find those responsible.

Anyone who has any information about this case or knows the identity of the person(s) responsible to please contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

An anonymous tip can be sent using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.