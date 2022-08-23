ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said two separate men were attacked with baseball bats and metal rods and robbed early Monday morning in downtown Asheville.

Investigators said the first attack happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of College Street and Valley Street.

Officers said they found a man in a parking lot with wounds to his body.

The victim told police that he was standing on the sidewalk when two men pulled up in a car, got out with baseball bats and metal poles, and began attacking him.

The two men stole his backpack and left the scene in a burgundy car. The victim was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

A short time later, a second robbery happened in the 50 block of Haywood Road – around two miles from the first attack.

The second victim told officers that he was riding his bicycle home when two people got out of a vehicle, shoved him off of his bike, and hit him with a metal object.

The two men stole the victim’s bike, wallet, and backpack. The bicycle was recovered nearby, police said.

Anyone with information on the two attacks is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.