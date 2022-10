MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two bodies were found Monday at a home in Macon County.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said they received a welfare check before 10 p.m. to a Mack Branch home.

Upon arrival, deputies located two bodies. The scene was secured and an investigation was initiated.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no other information can be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.