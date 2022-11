SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community.

Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence.

Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

The case is being investigated by the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.