2 charged, 1 wanted after armed robberies in Greenwood Co.

Left to right: Kevis Hawkins, Ry’shed Lukie, and Raheem Lukie (From: Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people have been arrested and a third is wanted after armed robberies in Greenwood County.

Deputies say they were called shortly after 7:00pm on December 23 to two businesses – Quick Credit and Nails by Linda – on Montague Avenue for reports of armed robberies.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the caller gave a physical description of the suspects.

A short time later, the Greenwood County Bloodhound Tracking Team was able to find one of the suspects hiding behind another business with some of the stolen items.

That suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kevis Hawkins of Ninety Six, was charged with 17 counts of armed robbery, 17 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy, and two counts of first degree assault & battery.

Investigators were later able to identify the other two suspects as 26-year-old Ry’shed Lukie and 27-year-old Raheem Lukie.

Deputies said Ry’shed Lukie was arrested on December 28 and has been charged with 17 counts of armed robbery, 17 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of first degree assault and battery, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Raheem Lukie is still wanted for 17 counts of armed robbery, 17 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of first degree assault and battery.

Greenwood County deputies said Raheem Lukie should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.