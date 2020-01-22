1  of  3
2 charged after 20 vehicle break-ins in Anderson Co., deputies say

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged two men in connection with 20 vehicle break-ins in the Belton area of Anderson County in early January.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Damien Tiller and 26-year-old Brandon Rosales are both charged with 20 counts of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle and Petit Larceny.

The vehicle break-ins happened during the early morning hours of January 6 near Belton.

Investigators said 20 cases were reported on West Union Drive, Sherwood Drive, Warrior Street, Qualla Road, Pine Top Drive, Brentwood Drive, Anderson Street, and Burr Drive.

Deputies said they were able to identify the suspects using physical evidence and with help from the community.

Both Tiller and Rosales are being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

