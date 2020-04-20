2 charged after attempting to run police car off road in Simpsonville, officers say

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Two juveniles have been charged after officers say they tried to run a Simpsonville Police car off of the road following an attempted traffic stop Sunday.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, officers tried to stop a vehicle near the corner of Neely Ferry Road and Blakely Road.

Police said the people inside the vehicle had been identified in a string of vehicle break-ins and other thefts in and around Simpsonville.

Officers said the driver attempted to run one of the police vehicle off the road when the traffic stop was attempted.

During a chase, a Simpsonville police officer was involved in a crash with another unrelated vehicle.

All involved in that crash were taken to local hospitals where they were treated and released, including the officer who suffered minor injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating that crash.

The suspects were later found on Mullinax Drive near Brooks Drive by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The two juveniles were taken into custody by the sheriff’s office and have been charged with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, and illegal acts during a state of emergency.

The suspects’ names will not be released due to their ages.