2 charged after deputies respond for kidnapping in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were charged after Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of kidnapping Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded at 5:59 p.m. in Candler.

A short time later, deputies from the Patrol Division and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team located the suspect and victim.

James Tyler Kimbrell was charged with second degree kidnapping, possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a female.

During the investigation, Autumn Coral Cutter was arrested on multiple open warrants including fentanyl trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

Cutter and Kimbrell are currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center. Cutter is being held on a $132,00 bond and Kimbrell is not eligible for pretrial release.

