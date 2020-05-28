2 charged after drive-by shooting in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested two people in connection with a May 17 drive-by shooting in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in front of a home on West 8th Street in the Woodside community.

Investigators said the suspects – 21-year-old William Robert Nash Gillespie and 33-year-old Kara Ann Skipper – drove to 8th Street and opened fire from their vehicle.

A woman was shot at least once and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the victim is still recovering from her injuries.

Gillespie and Skipper were taken into custody in Laurens County Thursday and have both been charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Both are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.