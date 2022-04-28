SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people are facing charges after numerous drugs were found in an apartment during a home detention check in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to an apartment on Fort Prince Boulevard near Wellford on March 25 to do a home detention check on 33-year-old Marcus Allen Wright.

Deputies said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana when they arrived at the apartment. The sheriff’s office said that while Wright’s GPS monitor showed him inside the apartment, he refused to come to the door.

A short time later, while deputies said they were in the process of getting a search warrant, Wright and 32-year-old Christopher Preston Young, II came out of the apartment.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found multiple unknown powders and blue pills along with marijuana and two guns.

Investigators said testing was able to identify the powders and pills as: 36.09 grams of Fentanyl, 36.08 grams of Eutylone, 4.71 grams of MDMA, 21.66 grams of Methamphetamine, 10.08 grams of Cocaine, 21.6 grams of Flualprazolam, 40.33 grams of Flourofentanyl, 3.68 kilograms of Marijuana, 29.1 grams of Norfentanyl, and 15 tablets of Hydrocodone.

Both Wright and Young were charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute (PWID) Eutylone, PWID MDMA, PWID Hydrocodone, PWID Flourofentanyl, PWID Norfentanyl, PWID Marijuana, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Young was also charged with Possession of a Weapon by Violent Felon.

Wright is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Young was booked into the detention center on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and was later released on bond.

The sheriff’s office said Young is now wanted for the additional charges and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Young’s location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.