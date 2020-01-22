2 charged after shooting at Hendersonville convenience store

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Hendersonville.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Norm’s Minit Mart on Dana Road just before 6:00pm Saturday.

According to Hendersonville Police, investigators believe an argument escalated into shots being fired.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries but has since been released.

Police have charged Jose Guerra and Javier Riley with attempted first degree murder.

Both Guerra and Riley are being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and US Marshals assisted the Hendersonville Police Department with the arrest.