2 charged after shooting leaves 1 injured in Jackson Co.

Christian Sammons (left) and Felisha Coggins (From: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested following a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Big Ridge Road in the Glenville community.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the leg and taken to Mission Hospital. The victim remains in the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect and an accomplice who helped the suspect leave the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both were arrested after returning to the shooting scene at different times.

28-year-old Christian Ryan Sammons has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury while 33-year-old Felisha Faye Coggins was charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Jackson County deputies said the investigation in the shooting is continuing and more charges are likely.