2 charged following 2 armed robberies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged two people in connection with the armed robbery of two gas stations in Spartanburg County early Tuesday morning.

The robberies happened at the Scotchman on Battleground Road around 4:00am and the Deb’s Mini Mart on Chesnee Highway around 5:00am.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said investigators used surveillance video and witness interviews to determine that both robberies were committed by the same two people driving the same vehicle.

Two school resource officers assigned to schools in the Chesnee area spotted the suspect’s vehicle hours later in the parking lot of a McDonald’s, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects, 18-year-old Houston Dale Scruggs and 21-year-old Jordan Bruce Mann, were arrested and each charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Deputies said both suspects confessed to the robberies during separate interviews.

Both Scruggs and Mann are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $80,000 bond.