2 charged in connection with deadly shooting at Spartanburg apartment

Josias Wilkie (left) and Cortlynd Battle (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman at a Spartanburg apartment.

Spartanburg Police responded to the shooting The Reserve at Hillcrest on East Main Street on April 14 for a shooting.

The victim, 26-year-old Jade Williams of Gaffney, was taken to the hospital where she died on April 24, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department arrested 22-year-old Josias Wilkie on April 28 and 21-year-old Cortlynd Battle on April 29.

Wilkie is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of pointing and presenting a weapon. Battle is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

Both Wilkie and Battle were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and have since been released.