FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting in Forest City on March 9.

According to the Forest City Police Department, 23-year-old Christopher Laws and 23-year-old Daveon Twitty have each been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Dogwood Lane.

Police said Laws was taken into custody on March 15. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team assisted the Forest City Police Department with Twitty’s arrest on March 21.

Laws and Twitty are both being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond.