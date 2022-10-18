Nathan Beason, left, and Evelyn Robertson (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Amanda Lee Nash died on March 21, 2022 from a lethal dose of fentanyl at a home in Ellenboro.

Investigators said they determined that Nathan Carpenter Beason and Evelyn Marie Robertson were directly responsible for her death.

Beason and Robertson were both charged with second degree murder, death by distribution, and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II.

Beason was arrested Monday after leaving a motel room at the Econo Lodge in Forest City, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the motel room led to the discovery of 8.1 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of two additional people, Cody Lammonds and Kimberly Lammonds.

Cody Lammonds, left, and Kimberly Lammonds (From: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cody Lammonds was charged with maintaining a vehicle / dwelling place with controlled substance and trafficking opium or heroin. Kimberly Lammonds was charged with maintaining a vehicle / dwelling place with controlled substance.

Robertson was arrested Tuesday at her home in Mooresboro.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said investigations into other incidents are underway.