SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her uncle at their Spartanburg home.

21-year-old Ny’keira Ty’shae Allen and 25-year-old Tereike Da’shaun Woods were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of Allen’s uncle, 32-year-old James Anderson.

Anderson was stabbed to death outside of a home on Fisher Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. on August 13.

Spartanburg Police said officers were told there was some sort of incident between Allen and Anderson and that Allen called her boyfriend, Woods, who later arrived at the home.

Officers said that an argument escalated into a fight where Allen stabbed Anderson multiple times.

According to police, officers arrived to find Anderson lying in the road bleeding. Anderson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Allen and Woods are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.