2 charged including man on most wanted list after community complaints in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said two men were charged, including a man on most wanted list after community complaints led to their arrest Wednesday.

While police were following up on community complaints, they located Eric Lee Anderson, Sr., 40, and Lawrence Sinceer Gardner, 18.

Police said Anderson, Sr. was on The Buncombe County’s Probations Most Wanted List.

Anderson, Sr. had several warrants for his arrest including four counts felony probation violation, parole committee violation, interfere with electronic monitoring device and civil non-support.

Gardner had a warrant for probation violation. Police said during his arrest they seized a gun.

According to police, Anderson, Sr. was charged with driving while license revoked and simple possession of Sch. VI. Gardner was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center. Anderson, Sr. is being held on a $60,107 bond and Gardner on a $10,000 bond.

