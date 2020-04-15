2 charged with burglary, looting in Cherokee Co.

Kristy Johnson (left) and Adrienne Miller (From: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two women broke into a Cherokee County home and stole items before one woman tried to hide methamphetamine in her child’s pocket.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Woods Farm Road for a burglary around 3:10pm Monday.

Officers arriving at the scene found two women outside the home along with a child in the back seat of a vehicle.

Deputies detained the two women and say property owner was able to point out items inside the vehicle which were taken from the home.

Deputies arrested the two women, 28-year-old Adrienne Megan Miller of Chesnee and 45-year-old Kristy Annette Johnson of Chesnee.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy saw Miller remove a pink and black pouch from her bra and place it into the pants pocket of her seven-year-old son.

The deputy found methamphetamine along with pipes and other drug paraphernalia in the pouch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also said that the other suspect had numerous types of drugs in her pocketbook.

Miller is charged with second degree Burglary, felony Looting, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Johnson is charged with second degree Burglary, felony Looting, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Carisoprodol, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance Clonazepam, Possession of a Controlled Substance Clonazepam, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Hydrocodone.

According to Sheriff Steve Mueller, the two were charged with looting due to the the governor’s state of emergency order.

The child was turned over to a relative and DSS was notified for a follow-up investigation, deputies said.

Both Miller and Johnson are being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.