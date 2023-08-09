PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested two people in connection to drug charges on Friday, July 28.

According to deputies, they made a traffic stop along Old Vinland School Road in Easley. Deputies said that the two people in the vehicle were Jonathan Lee Childress and Kendall Ashton Lee.

Deputies said that Childress and Lee were both wanted for outstanding arrest warrants. Childress and Lee were also found to be in possession of a trafficking weight of fentanyl.

Jonathan Lee Childress and Kendall Ashton Lee were arrested and both charged with trafficking fentanyl and outstanding arrest warrants.