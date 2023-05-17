UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two deaths involving children.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a child fatality call on Sunday.

A two-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

On Monday, deputies also responded near the Buffalo Community to an unresponsive 14-year-old.

Upon arrival, deputies began CPR on the child. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the children have not been released.

Both of the incidents are ongoing investigations.

