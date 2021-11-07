2 children injured in shooting incident in Greenville Co.

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that involved two children.

The incident occurred on Staunton Bridge Road at 1:33 p.m on Nov. 7.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that a male child victim and a female child victim were transported to the hospital prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Both children are suffering from at least one gunshot wound their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, they do not have a suspect at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone has any information concerning this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

We will be updated with more details.