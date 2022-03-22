SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after “unintentionally” shooting a gun in his car and injuring two children.

The Spartanburg Police Department said officers responded to an incident near the parking lot of Quik Trip located at the corner of West Main Street and W. Saint John Street.

Police said the incident was dispatched as a crash resulting in a shot being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a blue Ford Mustang and a brown Toyota Camry sitting in the parking lot of the QT.

Police learned the driver of the Mustang, Thomas Seay, 20, of Spartanburg, reached for a shotgun from underneath his front seat and unintentionally discharged the weapon.

According to the police department, two children who were riding with Seay were injured from the shooting.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and the 9-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

Both victims, who are family members of Seay, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Police arrested and charged Seay with:

weapons/unlawful, store, keep, poss., machine gun or sawed off shotgun or rifle,

two counts of children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

weapons/unlawful carrying of firearm

Seay was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.