ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, two people were found dead on Jones Street in Anderson Sunday morning, with a third person taken to the hospital who is now in stable condition.

The cause of death and identities have not been released by the coroner’s office.

7NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.