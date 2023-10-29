ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that two teenagers have died after a crash that happened on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 2013 Nissan Sedan was driving south along SC-81 N around 12:33 p.m. A 2013 Ford Pickup truck and a 2022 Ram Pickup truck were driving north.

Troopers said that the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line and hit a boat trailer connected to the Ford pickup truck. The Nissan then continued and hit the Ram pickup truck head-on.

According to troopers, two people in the Nissan died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was not injured however, the driver of the Ram pickup truck was injured and transported to a hospital.

Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville County Fire Department, and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

The Abbeville County Coroner said that a 16-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the coroner, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. A 15-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Prisma GHS Trauma Center.

The passenger later died from his injuries sustained from the crash at the hospital. According to the coroner, both teenagers are from Calhoun Falls.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

