GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County.

The shooting happened at a home on Ivy Woods Court around 3:30 p.m.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at the scene to find three people had been shot.

Two people died at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.