2 dead, 2 injured in separate Anderson Co. collisions Saturday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two separate collisions in Anderson County left two dead and two others injured on Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The first collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on SC Hwy 252 near the SC 20 connector. Master Trooper David Jones said the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear of a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle after it slowed for traffic as they traveled east on SC 252.

The impact caused the driver of the 2016 motorcycle to be ejected from the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The other collision also involved two vehicles and occurred on I-85 Northbound near mile marker 21 around 4:15 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said the driver of a 2013 Nissan Z was traveling north on I-85 when they struck the rear of a 2008 Kia SUV.

The crash sent the SUV off the road where it struck a roadqay sign. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not yet been released. Two passengers in that vehicle were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.