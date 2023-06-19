PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead and three were injured in a crash Sunday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on SC 11 near Elizabeth Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 2021 Jeep SUV was traveling north on SC 11 and a 2006 BMW sedan was traveling south on SC 11 when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The BMW was carrying 4 total occupants. The driver and one occupant were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The two other occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner identified the two occupants that died as 23-year-old Alberta Oduraa Quartey and 31-year-old Abena Gyamfua, both of Clemson.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.