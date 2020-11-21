2 dead after crash in Oconee Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have died, including a teenager, after a crash south of Seneca in Oconee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Conecross Creek Road and Highway 24 shortly before 8:00pm.

Troopers said a Jeep Patriot was headed southbound on Conecross Creek Road when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a tractor trailer.

The driver and a 16-year-old passenger in the Jeep died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol. A second passenger in the Jeep was flown to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and taken to the hospital.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories