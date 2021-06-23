2 dead after crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Jackson County.

According to the National Park Service, the crash happened near milepost 450 (near Waterrock Knob Visitor Center) around 5:00pm.

Rangers said a motorcycle was traveling southbound in a curve when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a van.

The two people on the motorcycle – 70-year-old Larry McElroy and 71-year-old Brenda McElroy, both of Williamson, Georgia – died from their injuries at the scene, rangers said.

Nobody in the van was hurt in the crash.

The National Park Service said they are continuing to investigate to determine if there are any other contributing factors to the crash.