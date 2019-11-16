2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson Co., troopers say

JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people have died after a head-on crash along US-74 in Jackson Co., Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 11:00am at mile marker 75 on US-74 (around one mile east of exit 75 for US-441).

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a vehicle headed eastbound on US-74 lost control and went into westbound lanes where it struck another vehicle head-on.

Two people in the westbound vehicle were killed in the crash. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released pending notification of family.