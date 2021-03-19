2 dead after head-on crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two drivers have died after a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-74 near West Piney Mountain Road shortly after 3:00pm.

Troopers said a pickup truck was headed westbound on US-74, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a van.

Both drivers – 62-year-old Clayton Franks of Sylva and 36-year-old Jose Martinez of Whittier – died at the scene of the crash.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

