2 dead following single-vehicle crash in Pickens Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County on New Years Day.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. on Earls Bridge Road.

The driver and passenger of a 2002 GMC SUV were traveling east on Earls Bridge Road when they crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway then struck several trees, SCHP said.

According to troopers, the driver and the passenger were both not seat belted and were entrapped. They both passed away at the scene.

Their identities have not been released.

