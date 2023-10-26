SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people died in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday night in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near mile marker 72 in the southbound lanes around 10:28 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the barrier and hit a Buick Enclave SUV and tractor-trailer head-on.

The highway patrol said the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were pronounced deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the Camaro as Mugahed Abduliah Algomai, 20, of Spartanburg.

The other driver’s identity has not been released.

A Lexus was also hit by debris from the collision according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.