ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A married couple died Wednesday afternoon in a crash in east Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the 1400 block of Tunnel Road.

According to police, a car was attempting to turn left on to Tunnel Road from a parking lot and was hit by a pickup truck.

Both people in the car, 75-year-old Matthew Metcalf and 72-year-old Charlotte Metcalf, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mission Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Asheville Police Department.