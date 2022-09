SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-85 at mile marker 72 around 7:30 p.m.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person died at the scene while a second died at Spartanburg Medical Center.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.