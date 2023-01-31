Two people were found dead at a Bergen Lane home in Greenville County Monday morning.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

A man and woman were found dead in a home Monday morning on Bergen Lane near Simpsonville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 43-year-old woman died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled homicide.

A 40-year-old man at the scene died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled suicide, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office said they are still working to locate and notify next of kin before they release the identity of the victim.