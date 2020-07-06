2 dead in Greenville shooting; authorities still seeking answers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- At 1:46 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies from the Greenville Sheriff’s office were riding by Lavish Lounge nightclub and noticed a chaotic scene.

People were running out of the doors and into the street after gunshots were fired from the inside of the building.

Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis said, “Inside the club there’s a small stage where some artist or group was performing. “

Ten people were taken to Prisma Health Memorial Hospital.

Eight were injured and two were later pronounced dead.

Six of the eight injured have since been released.

Sunday morning Sheriff Lewis described the scene that they saw.

“Everything is turned over, there’s some chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted, you can tell somebody left in a hurry,” Sheriff Lewis said.

The two that were killed was 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson and 23-year-old mother of two children Mykala Bell.

Two of Mykala’s family members who were very close to her said she brightened every room she walked in.

“She was our angel of the family. She was beautiful. She was a loving mother. Her kids were crazy about her. And her last words to me, the day before she was killed, was I love you Unc. Thank you. That’s what she tell me,” Mykala’s uncle, Ramon Arnold said.

“We lost a really good person, a really good mother. We just ask everyone to keep my brother-in-law and sister-in-law uplifted, because they need it the most. They’re the ones that have to remind her children of who she was,” Mykala’s aunt, Ashley Arnold said.

Sunday evening a prayer vigil was held to honor the lives of Clarence and Mykala.

Community members, family members, and city leaders joined together and demanded that justice is served.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said that they’re still working to find the shooter. There is no one in custody yet, but several people are being questioned.