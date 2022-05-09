HART CO., GA (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Hart County.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a reported shooting around 1:10pm on Redwine Church Road.

The sheriff’s office said that when they arrived they determined that a double homicide had occurred.

Deputies said one person of interest has been eliminated.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Georgia State Patrol are assisting the Hart County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.