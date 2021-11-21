2 dead in Hendersonville shooting

HENDERSONSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Hendersonville Sunday night, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at 39 Beaumont Drive in Hendersonville around 9:32 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies said upon arrival they found two victims that had been fatally shot. A person of interest has been taken into custody.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Lowell Griffin said it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

