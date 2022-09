MARION, N.C. (WPSA) – Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Hwy 70 near Old Hwy 10.

Police said a 2005 Ford was traveling East on Hwy 70, crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Chevrolet SUV traveling West on Hwy 70.

The identity of the two people that died has not been released. Several others were taken to the hospital for treatment.